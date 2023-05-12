The neighbouring countries are holding joint military exercises in Laos until May 28. Photo: Xinhua
China, Laos begin weeks of ‘Friendship Shield 2023’ joint military drills
- Exercises in Laos will simulate fighting against ‘illegal activities by transnational armed criminal groups’, according to Xinhua
- China has been trying to shore up ties in the region, holding naval drills with Cambodia in March and with Singapore last week
