Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who has angered Beijing by engaging with US officials, inspects military training for reservists in northern Taiwan last week. Photo: AP
Latest PLA threats in focus as Taiwan kicks off annual Han Kuang war games with computerised simulations
- Five-day online drills come amid high tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with two major PLA live-fire exercises staged since August
- PLA ‘obviously practising an attack from the east’, security researcher in Taipei says, noting warplane sorties and Shandong aircraft carrier drills
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who has angered Beijing by engaging with US officials, inspects military training for reservists in northern Taiwan last week. Photo: AP