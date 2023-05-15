Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who has angered Beijing by engaging with US officials, inspects military training for reservists in northern Taiwan last week. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Latest PLA threats in focus as Taiwan kicks off annual Han Kuang war games with computerised simulations

  • Five-day online drills come amid high tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with two major PLA live-fire exercises staged since August
  • PLA ‘obviously practising an attack from the east’, security researcher in Taipei says, noting warplane sorties and Shandong aircraft carrier drills

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 6:12pm, 15 May, 2023

