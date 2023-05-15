General Wang Haijiang said China needed to better integrate its strategic forces and fully prepare for “military struggle”. Photo: Baike
Chinese general calls for military to prepare for ‘hybrid’ modern warfare
- Writing in official newspaper, General Wang Haijiang gives glimpse of how PLA’s top brass sees the war in Ukraine
- He says China faces suppression and containment from Western countries that may ‘escalate at any time’
General Wang Haijiang said China needed to better integrate its strategic forces and fully prepare for “military struggle”. Photo: Baike