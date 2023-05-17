The Yushan-class landing platform dock is handed over to Taiwan’s navy in Kaohsiung in September. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s navy says first landing platform dock the Yushan expected to enter service in June
- Warship to boost defences against potential PLA attacks on offshore islets, including in South China Sea
- It has completed all required tests and will undergo a final assessment in two to three weeks, naval officer says
