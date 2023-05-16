Chinese and Japanese coast guard vessels steam side by side near disputed East China Sea islands called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. Photo: AP
Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada hold first talks over new military hotline
- 20-minute call comes as tensions rise over East China Sea disputes, Tokyo’s links with US-led West on issues like Taiwan and Beijing’s Moscow ties
- Hotline set up under liaison mechanism will help both sides ‘to manage and control maritime and air crises’, Chinese defence ministry statement says
Chinese and Japanese coast guard vessels steam side by side near disputed East China Sea islands called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. Photo: AP