China has become a leading developer of unmanned aerial vehicles, second only to the United States. Photo: Dickson Lee
China's military
Built-in watchdogs protect China from its own drones: military source

  • Exported UAVs are said to include a feature that recognises an ‘electric geofence’ encircling Chinese territory and turns them away
  • Earlier reports have suggested drone developers are including restrictions in their products for sale overseas

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:00pm, 17 May, 2023

