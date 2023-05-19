Explosion of a missile over Kyiv during a Russian missile strike on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Could the US missile defence system used by Ukraine help Taiwan? Analysts are split

  • Kyiv said it downed six Russian hypersonic missiles, and while it did not say if it had used the US-made advanced Patriot (PAC-3) system, reports suggest it did
  • But analysts debate whether the system could defend Taiwan from any missile attacks launched by mainland China

Minnie Chan

Updated: 1:00am, 19 May, 2023

