The PLA wanted to keep the DF-27 under wraps after showcasing its DF-17 missiles at a major parade in Beijing in 2019. Photo: AP
China’s advanced DF-27 hypersonic missile which can strike parts of US has been in service for several years, source says
- PLA wanted to keep the weapon, which can reach all major US Asia-Pacific bases, under wraps after it unveiled its predecessor in 2019, according to the source
- The intermediate-range ballistic missile is capable of striking Hawaii, and the Pentagon says there is a ‘high probability’ it can penetrate its defences
