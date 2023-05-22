The WZ-8 was in service by the time it went on display at AirShow China 2021. Photo: Han Guan
The WZ-8 was in service by the time it went on display at AirShow China 2021. Photo: Han Guan
US satellites make another sighting of China’s WZ-8 supersonic drone

  • US-based Defence News releases image of UAV parked at Luan airbase in eastern China
  • The drone’s stealth and supersonic capabilities make it a natural target of American interest, analyst says

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 22 May, 2023

