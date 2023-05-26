Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Military

‘The ball is in their court’: China silent on US request for defence chief talks, senior official says

  • Beijing yet to respond to Washington about proposed meeting between Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and American counterpart Lloyd Austin
  • The two are set to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore next week, but China unlikely to agree to talks unless US removes sanctions against Li

Connor Mycroft
Connor Mycroft

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 May, 2023

