Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018. Photo: AP
‘The ball is in their court’: China silent on US request for defence chief talks, senior official says
- Beijing yet to respond to Washington about proposed meeting between Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and American counterpart Lloyd Austin
- The two are set to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore next week, but China unlikely to agree to talks unless US removes sanctions against Li
Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018. Photo: AP