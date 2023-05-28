Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has declined to offer details on the island’s “communication with good friends”, but emphasised that the nuclear umbrella issue is “very important”. Photo: EPA-EFE
US nuclear umbrella for Taiwan: solid cross-strait shield or wishful thinking?
- Debate swirls after Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu suggests self-ruled island is in talks with the United States on the issue
- Some analysts point to added security, but others call the matter unrealistic, as it goes against long-held US policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
