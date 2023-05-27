The Shandong, commissioned in 2019, also took part in PLA drills around Taiwan last month. Photo: 81.cn
The Shandong, commissioned in 2019, also took part in PLA drills around Taiwan last month. Photo: 81.cn
Taiwan
China /  Military

PLA aircraft carrier Shandong sails through Taiwan Strait, island’s defence ministry reports

  • Taipei says the vessel and two other ships travelled in northerly direction while sticking to median line that serves as unofficial barrier
  • Taiwanese military monitors the group and responds ‘appropriately’, according to ministry statement

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:53pm, 27 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Shandong, commissioned in 2019, also took part in PLA drills around Taiwan last month. Photo: 81.cn
The Shandong, commissioned in 2019, also took part in PLA drills around Taiwan last month. Photo: 81.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE