The Shandong, commissioned in 2019, also took part in PLA drills around Taiwan last month. Photo: 81.cn
PLA aircraft carrier Shandong sails through Taiwan Strait, island’s defence ministry reports
- Taipei says the vessel and two other ships travelled in northerly direction while sticking to median line that serves as unofficial barrier
- Taiwanese military monitors the group and responds ‘appropriately’, according to ministry statement
