Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu will head to Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/Russian defence ministry
Chinese defence chief Li Shangfu will speak at Shangri-La Dialogue, ministry says
- US counterpart Lloyd Austin will also attend the defence summit but it’s not known if the pair will hold talks
- Li will meet heads of ‘relevant’ countries’ delegations and Singapore officials and defence leaders, according to statement
