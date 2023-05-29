Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu will head to Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/Russian defence ministry
Chinese defence chief Li Shangfu will speak at Shangri-La Dialogue, ministry says

  • US counterpart Lloyd Austin will also attend the defence summit but it’s not known if the pair will hold talks
  • Li will meet heads of ‘relevant’ countries’ delegations and Singapore officials and defence leaders, according to statement

Jack Lau
Updated: 4:35pm, 29 May, 2023

