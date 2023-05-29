Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has been sanctioned by the US since 2018. Photo: AFP
US, Australian military staff tour China’s Beijing garrison despite freeze on top brass talks

  • The embassy attaches are among dozens to take part in the first visit since the pandemic
  • Event signals willingness in China for exchanges with Western forces, observers say

Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:00pm, 29 May, 2023

