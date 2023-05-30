Taiwanese military personnel fire howitzer ammunition during the 2022 Han Kuang drills. This year’s live-fire exercises will be held in July. Photo: CNA
US experts joined review of Taiwan’s latest war games simulating PLA attack
- Island’s defence ministry says the experts observed the computerised drills and also took part in the review and assessment
- Disclosing the exchange could be part of US deterrence efforts amid growing military threats, according to analyst
