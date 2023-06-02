Chinese defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei at a briefing after Defence Minister Li Shangfu met his Singapore counterpart Ng Eng Hen on Thursday. Photo: Minnie Chan
Chinese defence minister says Beijing will ‘absolutely not’ renounce use of force against Taiwan
- Li Shangfu reiterates Beijing’s position to Singapore counterpart, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei reports
- Tan also says Beijing would never tolerate Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party seeking the support of other countries for the island’s independence
