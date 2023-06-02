Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin shake hands during the opening dinner for the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese, US defence chiefs are in Singapore for Shangri-La Dialogue, but will bilateral talks happen?
- China’s General Li Shangfu and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have kicked off separate meetings to vie for support from Asia-Pacific nations
- But prospects for bilateral talks appear slim, after the US said China declined a proposal to meet and PLA brass confirms sanctions on Li as a reason
