Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin shake hands during the opening dinner for the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Weibo
China's military
China /  Military

Chinese, US defence chiefs are in Singapore for Shangri-La Dialogue, but will bilateral talks happen?

  • China’s General Li Shangfu and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have kicked off separate meetings to vie for support from Asia-Pacific nations
  • But prospects for bilateral talks appear slim, after the US said China declined a proposal to meet and PLA brass confirms sanctions on Li as a reason

Jack LauMinnie Chan
Jack Lau and Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:17pm, 2 Jun, 2023

