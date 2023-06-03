US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is a featured speaker at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | The right time to talk is now, US defence chief Lloyd Austin says in swipe at China

  • Defence secretary says there is no room for bullying or intimidation
  • The United States is stepping up planning and training with partners from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean, he says

Jack Lau

Updated: 9:35am, 3 Jun, 2023

