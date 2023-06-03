Lieutenant General Jing Jianfeng, vice chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, has taken aim at a speech by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. Photo: Jack Lau
breaking | Shangri-La Dialogue: Chinese general hits out at US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin over Taiwan
- Lieutenant General Jing Jianfeng accuses Austin of distorting the facts about the island’s status
- US defence secretary had said US allies in Asia would defend against coercion, especially in the Taiwan Strait
