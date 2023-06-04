Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu makes his Shangri-La Dialogue debut on Sunday in Singapore. Photo: dpa
Shangri-La Dialogue: China and the US offer competing security visions for the Asia-Pacific

  • Chinese defence minister accuses ‘some countries’ of launching proxy wars and leaving a trail of chaos in their wake
  • ‘Bloc politics’ will destabilise the region, Li Shangfu says, a day after Lloyd Austin plays up US alliances

Jack LauMinnie Chan
Jack Lau in Singaporeand Minnie Chan in Singapore

Updated: 6:20pm, 4 Jun, 2023

