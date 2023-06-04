Canadian media reported on Saturday that a Chinese warship veered dangerously close to the USS Chung-Hoon. Photo: SCMP
Chinese newspaper accuses Canadian press of ‘hyping up’ PLA ship’s ‘very scary’ move near Taiwan
- Chinese warship suddenly cuts in front of American destroyer in controversial waters during joint Canada-US mission, Vancouver-based outlet reports
- Global Times responds, blasting exercise by North American allies in Taiwan Strait as ‘provocative’
Canadian media reported on Saturday that a Chinese warship veered dangerously close to the USS Chung-Hoon. Photo: SCMP