As the world’s biggest military, the PLA aims to become a modern fighting force by 2027. Photo: via Reuters
Shangri-La Dialogue: India no threat to China’s military, PLA delegation says
- South Asian nation ‘unlikely to catch up’ to Chinese defence industry and weapons systems, says senior colonel on sidelines of security forum
- Despite clashes with Beijing over border, New Delhi unlikely to be ‘loyal partner’ in Washington’s strategy to counter China, observers say
