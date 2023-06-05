Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu salutes before delivering his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: EPA
China defence chief Li Shangfu’s strong debut at Shangri-La Dialogue needed ‘serious’ US meet: analysts
- Li proves to be ‘a tough military diplomat’ with a number of wins, but stops short of landing talks with US counterpart
- The three-day event marked minister’s first public speech on the international stage since his appointment to the role in March
