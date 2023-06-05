Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu salutes before delivering his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu salutes before delivering his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: EPA
China's military
China /  Military

China defence chief Li Shangfu’s strong debut at Shangri-La Dialogue needed ‘serious’ US meet: analysts

  • Li proves to be ‘a tough military diplomat’ with a number of wins, but stops short of landing talks with US counterpart
  • The three-day event marked minister’s first public speech on the international stage since his appointment to the role in March

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 3:05pm, 5 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu salutes before delivering his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu salutes before delivering his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE