US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the White House’s daily briefing in Washington on Monday. Photo: AP
US military slams Chinese warship’s ‘unsafe and unprofessional’ manoeuvres in Taiwan Strait
- Incident over weekend, days after close call between two countries’ aircraft, ‘can lead to miscalculations’, says National Security Council spokesman
- But Chinese foreign ministry counters that China’s ship intercept was a measured response to a US provocation
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the White House’s daily briefing in Washington on Monday. Photo: AP