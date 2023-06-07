A photo taken on June 3 by the US Navy shows the close encounter between two warships. Photo: AFP
US accused of using international law to provoke China after latest Taiwan Strait incident

  • One Chinese analyst said the PLA had ‘no choice’ but to act after a close encounter between two warships that the US attacked as ‘unsafe and unprofessional’
  • US-based legal specialists accuse Beijing of disregarding international practice and question its own activities in neighbouring waters

Connor Mycroft
Connor Mycroft

Updated: 10:00pm, 7 Jun, 2023

