A photo taken on June 3 by the US Navy shows the close encounter between two warships. Photo: AFP
US accused of using international law to provoke China after latest Taiwan Strait incident
- One Chinese analyst said the PLA had ‘no choice’ but to act after a close encounter between two warships that the US attacked as ‘unsafe and unprofessional’
- US-based legal specialists accuse Beijing of disregarding international practice and question its own activities in neighbouring waters
