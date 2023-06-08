US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore, where he did not secure a meeting with China’s defence minister. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why US push for high-level military talks with China is getting nowhere for now
- While Washington sees better communications with Beijing as key to reducing the risk in potential flashpoints, analysts say Beijing has different priorities
- China has cited sanctions on its new defence minister as a reason for turning down talks, but has urged the US to stop ‘provocations’ in sensitive areas
