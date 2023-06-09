US Representative Mike Gallagher, the chairman of the House select committee on China, has sought information from the Pentagon and Alfred University in upstate New York. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US House panel reviewing university with Pentagon contract for ties to Chinese programmes
- House select committee on China requests information from Defence Department and Alfred University of upstate New York
- Committee chairman says Alfred hosts a Confucius Institute and has a partnership with China University of Geosciences, which allegedly does research for PLA
