Indonesian Navy aircraft fly over warships taking part in the 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2023. Photo: AP
Indonesian Navy aircraft fly over warships taking part in the 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2023. Photo: AP
China's military
China /  Military

Chinese and US presence in Komodo navy exercise showed ‘support for Indonesia’, not each other

  • 36 nations take part in Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo off South Sulawesi, including traditional rivals India and Pakistan
  • Indonesia ‘is of great importance to the South China Sea region and Asean, where China’s national interests and concerns lie’, analyst says

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 12:35pm, 10 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian Navy aircraft fly over warships taking part in the 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2023. Photo: AP
Indonesian Navy aircraft fly over warships taking part in the 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2023. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE