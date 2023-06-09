Chinese and Russian armed forces agree to hold more joint drills

Chinese and Russian forces will hold joint drills, military leaders from the two countries announced on Friday, three days after joint air patrols near its eastern neighbours raised tensions with South Korea and Japan. In a video call on Friday, Liu Zhenli, head of China’s Joint Staff Department, and Valery Gerasimov, the Russian military’s chief of general staff, confirmed Moscow’s participation in the “Northern Joint 2023” exercises. The time and location drills have not been announced. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, Gerasimov told Liu that cooperation between Beijing and Moscow had had a “stabilising effect on the world situation”. “I am convinced that today’s talks will serve to further strengthen the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership in the defence sphere,” Gerasimov said, adding that the two countries’ joint operational and combat training would “continue to be a priority”. Gerasimov also said Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu’s trip to Moscow in April was “of great significance” to the development of defence cooperation between China and Russia. Following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to Moscow in March, Beijing’s defence ministry said it was willing to take part in more joint drills and patrols as well as work with Russia to promote global peace. China and Russian forces have held more joint exercises in recent years, including big drills such as “Vostok 2018” . On Tuesday, four Chinese and four Russian military planes conducted strategic patrols in airspace over the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan, known in South Korea as the East Sea. The exercise was the sixth of its kind since 2019 under the annual cooperation plan between the two militaries, according to Beijing’s defence ministry. The aircraft entered South Korea’s “air defence identification zone” – an area wider than a country’s airspace in which it tries to control aircraft for security reasons but not governed by international rules. In March, China conducted joint naval exercises with Russia and Iran in the Gulf of Oman. The five-day event included live-fire suppression and strike practice with night communication exercises, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Taiwan’s defence ministry also reported on Thursday that People’s Liberation Army aircraft, including J-11 and J-16 fighter jets, made 37 sorties into the island’s air defence identification zone, with a flight path that indicated they were en route to the western Pacific.