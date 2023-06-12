A nuclear research facility in China. The nuclear arsenals of several countries, especially China, grew last year, researchers said on Monday. Photo: Army Engineering University of PLA
China expands nuclear arsenal as global tensions grow among atomic powers, SIPRI says
- India, Pakistan and North Korea also upped their stockpiles, but the bulk of the increase was from China, which increased its arsenal from 350 to 410 warheads
- ‘What we’re seeing is China stepping up as a world power, that is the reality of our time,’ said the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
