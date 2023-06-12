Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen pictured during her visit to the military base. Photo: Facebook
Coincidence or deliberate interception? PLA cuts into Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s radio call with air force officer
- A PLA warning was played as the island’s leader was making a radio call to a captain stationed in the southern city of Kaohsiung
- Taiwan says the mainland military had not hacked into her radio channel, but security specialists call for an investigation in case plans are being leaked to the PLA
