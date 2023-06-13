A new defence guide is filled with expert tips and uses international situations, including the Ukraine war, as references, according to Taiwan’s defence ministry. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan defence handbook advises public on ‘wartime responses’, nuclear attacks

  • The new Civil Defence Contingency Handbook offers survival tips in the event of a cross-strait conflict, including how to recognise the enemy
  • Detailed 48-page guide replaces earlier government pamphlet that critics called ‘disastrously inadequate’

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 9:30pm, 13 Jun, 2023

A new defence guide is filled with expert tips and uses international situations, including the Ukraine war, as references, according to Taiwan’s defence ministry. Photo: Reuters
