China is working on a peace plan for Ukraine, but has admitted it is hard to get all sides to sit down for talks. Photo: AFP
China is working on a peace plan for Ukraine, but has admitted it is hard to get all sides to sit down for talks. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
China /  Military

China ‘anxious and regretful’ over Ukraine war, says PLA strategist

  • Lieutenant General He Lei says Beijing was taken by surprise when Moscow invaded its neighbour and denies that it is pressuring Kyiv to give up territory
  • But He also criticises the US for using the war to pressure Russia and asks whether Washington really wants peace

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China is working on a peace plan for Ukraine, but has admitted it is hard to get all sides to sit down for talks. Photo: AFP
China is working on a peace plan for Ukraine, but has admitted it is hard to get all sides to sit down for talks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE