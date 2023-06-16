Lieutenant General He Lei at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Minnie Chan
Lieutenant General He Lei at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Minnie Chan
Taiwan can suggest how to govern it after unifying with mainland China, PLA strategist says

  • It’s important that ‘one country, two systems’ work for Taiwan, He Lei, a PLA lieutenant general, says
  • Taiwan-based analysts say He’s remarks show the wide gap in understanding between Beijing and Taipei; ‘one country, two systems has no market in Taiwan,’ one argues

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:23pm, 16 Jun, 2023

