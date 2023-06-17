The campus of Alfred University in upstate New York. Photo: Alfred University
University shutting its Confucius Institute after US House panel raises concerns with Pentagon
- Alfred University in upstate New York, which has a defence contract for hypersonic missile research, was facing a deadline to end ties to the programme
- House select committee on China does not say if Alfred also ended its partnership with Chinese University of Geosciences
