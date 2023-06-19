Members of the Taiwanese reserve forces take part in a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan on May 9. Photo: Bloomberg
Members of the Taiwanese reserve forces take part in a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan on May 9. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan
China /  Military

For first time, Taiwanese experts will join US-Japanese war games simulating cross-strait clash

  • Military and security specialists from Taiwan will take part in tabletop simulations about how to deal with PLA threat, according to Taipei think tank
  • The event will send message to Beijing that ‘war is disastrous’ and ‘all parties must be rational’, says senior analyst

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Taiwanese reserve forces take part in a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan on May 9. Photo: Bloomberg
Members of the Taiwanese reserve forces take part in a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan on May 9. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE