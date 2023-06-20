Xi Jinping started an anti-corruption drive targeting the military a decade ago. Photo: AP
Chinese military to get new rules to control top commanders’ social lives
- Analysts describes the rules governing a range of social interactions as unprecedented and something that had not even happened in the Mao Zedong era
- A military source says the rules will also apply to retired generals with the aim of removing ‘very bad social effects’
