Xi Jinping started an anti-corruption drive targeting the military a decade ago. Photo: AP
China’s military
Chinese military to get new rules to control top commanders’ social lives

  • Analysts describes the rules governing a range of social interactions as unprecedented and something that had not even happened in the Mao Zedong era
  • A military source says the rules will also apply to retired generals with the aim of removing ‘very bad social effects’

Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:00am, 20 Jun, 2023

