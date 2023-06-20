China snubbed requests by the United States to resume military dialogue between the two countries because it is not satisfied that Washington will stop violating its “core interests” on issues such as Taiwan, mainland military analysts have said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at the end of his two-day visit to Beijing on Monday that Chinese leaders have not agreed to the repeated requests by the American side for a dialogue to reduce the risk of military misunderstandings or miscalculations. “That imperative, I think, was only underscored by recent incidents that we saw in the air and on the seas. And at this moment, China has not agreed to move forward with that,” Blinken said. The Pentagon recently accused Chinese fighter jets and warships of “unsafe” and “unprofessional” interceptions when shadowing US forces in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. “If we agree that it’s in our mutual interests to make sure that the competitive aspects of the relationship don’t veer into conflict, then surely we can agree and see the need for making sure that the channels of communication that we’ve both said are necessary to do that include military-to-military channels,” he added. Wang Yi urges US to make Apec summit reset in Indo-Pacific strategy Blinken’s remarks indicated that Washington wanted to “secure the absolute prevention and avoidance of military conflict” but still continue to challenge China’s “core interests”, said Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor at Beijing’s Renmin University. “China has resisted giving such absolute assurances because it fears that it would amount to letting the US keep boosting its support for Taiwan,” said Shi, referring to Washington’s increased arms sales and enhanced economic and diplomatic ties with the island. “The PLA also sees the prevention of conflict as a top task, but it relies more on the experience of frontline troops on both sides.” Shi said that if the present state of “US discourse” continued, “China would probably never agree to resume military-to-military communications between the two countries.” Beijing has warned the US and other countries not to provide military aid or have exchanges with Taiwan. It suspended dialogue between senior military commanders in August last year, after former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei , something it saw as a breach of its sovereignty. The US, like most countries, does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but is opposed to any forcible change in the status quo and is legally bound to help it defend itself. Blinken’s visit was originally scheduled to take place earlier in the year but he postponed the trip after the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that crossed into American territory in February. In an interview with NBC News on Monday before leaving Beijing, Blinken said his trip had been an “important start” in stabilising US ties with China. He added that they should move on from the spy balloon saga, adding: “That chapter should be closed.” During the visit he met top Chinese diplomats Wang Yi and Qin Gang, as well as President Xi Jinping. Zhou Chenning, a researcher from the Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank in Beijing, said that the PLA would only move forward with inter-military communications unless Washington shows “sincerity with respect” towards Beijing. Xi and Blinken cap China trip with vow to steady ties to ward off conflict “Blinken’s China trip has effectively helped both sides stop the soured bilateral ties from getting worse, but it is still too early for the relationship between the two militaries to return to their previous stable state,” Zhou said. “Beijing has the patience to wait and repeatedly stated its requirements [of the resumption] as the PLA representatives made clear at the recently ended Shangri-La Defence Forum in Singapore .” Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu refused to meet his US counterpart Lloyd Austin, except a brief courtesy handshake at a welcome dinner on the opening day of the event, Asia’s premier annual security forum. The US imposed sanctions on Li in 2018 for his role in helping China to buy fighter jets and air defence equipment from Russia. When speaking at the Shangri-La forum, Lieutenant General He Lei cited Washington’s refusal to lift sanctions on Li and its “attempts to intervene in the Taiwan issue” as reasons for turning down the US request for dialogue.