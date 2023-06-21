A new CCTV propaganda video features Beijing’s H-6K bomber, shown here flying over the South China Sea. Photo : eng.chinamil.com.cn / Handout
Beijing confirms strategic bombers circled Taiwan in 2018 night mission
- For first time, PLA affirms H-6K heavy bombers were used in operation five years ago – an admission that comes amid worsening cross-strait ties
- ‘We cruised around the island,’ says officer in charge of flight group in new CCTV propaganda video
