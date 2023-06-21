Meanwhile, 19 PLA planes, including a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft and a Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and five warships were spotted southwest of the island on Tuesday.

Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary.

Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but oppose any attempt to change the status quo by force.

Advertisement

During Blinken’s visit, Wang Yi, Xi’s top foreign policy adviser, told him that Beijing has “no room for compromise” on Taiwan, describing it as a core interest.

Cross-strait tension has been mounting in recent years as Washington steps up arms sales and political support for the island, while Beijing intensifies its military activities.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there have been increasing calls for Washington – which is legally bound to help the island defend itself – to do more to boost its military capabilities.

Beijing cut off inter-military dialogue in retaliation for then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island in August – something it regarded as a serious breach of its sovereignty – and also conducted its largest-ever military exercise around the island.

The Shandong reportedly left its home port in Hainan at the time of the exercise, although did not directly take part in the drill.

Advertisement

But in April, the carrier participated in another large-scale show of force around Taiwan, known as “Joint Sword”, in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with senior politicians, including the current Speaker Kevin McCarthy, during a visit to California.