The Shandong aircraft carrier pictured in Hainan province in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Shandong aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait days after Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing
- The transit follows the trip to China by the US Secretary of State, who failed to persuade his hosts to resume high-level military dialogue
- Washington wants a channel of communications to reduce the risk of miscalculations in potential flashpoints such as the Taiwan Strait
The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, just two days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a fence-mending visit to China.
While both sides described his talks with senior officials – including President Xi Jinping – as constructive, Blinken failed to persuade his Chinese hosts to agree to resume high-level military dialogue between the two countries.
The US has been pushing for a channel of communication between senior commanders to help reduce the risk of miscalculations and misunderstandings amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, the Shandong kept to the west side of the median line on Wednesday when it sailed through the Strait from north to south.
Meanwhile, 19 PLA planes, including a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft and a Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and five warships were spotted southwest of the island on Tuesday.
Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary.
Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but oppose any attempt to change the status quo by force.
During Blinken’s visit, Wang Yi, Xi’s top foreign policy adviser, told him that Beijing has “no room for compromise” on Taiwan, describing it as a core interest.
Cross-strait tension has been mounting in recent years as Washington steps up arms sales and political support for the island, while Beijing intensifies its military activities.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there have been increasing calls for Washington – which is legally bound to help the island defend itself – to do more to boost its military capabilities.
Beijing cut off inter-military dialogue in retaliation for then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island in August – something it regarded as a serious breach of its sovereignty – and also conducted its largest-ever military exercise around the island.
The Shandong reportedly left its home port in Hainan at the time of the exercise, although did not directly take part in the drill.
But in April, the carrier participated in another large-scale show of force around Taiwan, known as “Joint Sword”, in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with senior politicians, including the current Speaker Kevin McCarthy, during a visit to California.
In April’s exercise, the Shandong and its escort warships were deployed in the waters east of the island, practising area denial in the event of an intervention by foreign forces.