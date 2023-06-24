Beijing has regularly sent jets across the Taiwan Strait’s tacitly agreed median line since August. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Taiwan says PLA warplanes approached close to island’s coast
- 19 PLA warplanes, including J-10 and J-16 fighters, detected since 8am on Saturday, defence ministry in Taipei says
- Eight of the jets crossed the median line and ‘got close’ to the 24 nautical mile mark of Taiwan’s contiguous zone, according to ministry statement
