PLA jets on sovereignty mission in test of Taiwanese boundary: analyst

Eight PLA jets approached Taiwan’s 24-nautical-mile-boundary on the weekend, a manoeuvre meant to reinforce Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over the island , mainland Chinese observers said. Taiwan’s military detected 19 People’s Liberation Army aircraft near the island on Saturday, including eight that crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and neared the island’s 24-nautical-mile limit, or contiguous zone, according to Taiwanese defence ministry. A contiguous zone is an area beyond the 12-nautical-mile territorial waters limit in which an authority claims the right to prevent breaches of its laws. The median line is an unofficial dividing line in the strait, and Beijing has repeatedly sent warplanes to cross the line since August, when former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island. This appeared to be the first time the Taiwanese authorities had revealed PLA warplanes going so close to the island but some observers said similar manoeuvres – some even closer – had occurred before. “This is not unusual,” said Fu Qianshao, a retired PLA equipment expert from Beijing. Fu said PLA warplanes flew as close as 12 nautical miles from the island during Pelosi’s visit, though there was no confirmation from Taiwanese authorities at the time. But Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said that since August mainland aircraft and ships had been careful to avoid going closer to the coast than 24 nautical miles. Koh said the PLA could be trying to alter the status quo through incremental actions into the contiguous zone but he doubted that mainland forces would cross the territorial waters line. “I’m more sceptical whether Beijing will instruct PLA assets to breach the 12-nautical-mile territorial sea limit and hence also, national airspace of Taiwan considering that Taiwanese defence authorities consider that a red line,” Koh said. Taiwan to equip close-range spy drones with ammunition system, report says Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province to be taken back, by force if necessary and insists that the 180km-wide strait does not fall into international waters – a suggestion rejected by the island and the United States. Fu said that in addition to “conducting close reconnaissance”, the flights on the weekend could be the latest effort by mainland China to bolster its claim over the strait. “It is natural to conduct routine patrols in our own territorial waters and airspace … Now the Taiwanese authorities have made it public because the patrols near the island have become normal,” Fu said. Song Zhongping, a Hong Kong-based military commentator, said the patrols near the contiguous zone boundary were more for political reasons than military ones. “For the mainland, there is no significant difference between 12 and 24 nautical miles from a military perspective since we have already developed long-range strike capability … so it is more a symbolic move to demonstrate our sovereignty.” Tension across the strait had increased in the past year, with Taiwan scrambling fighters to monitor PLA warplanes entering its air defence identification zone almost on a daily basis. The PLA has also at least twice sent drones to circle the island in recent months. The statement released by Taiwanese authorities on Saturday also mentioned that five PLA Navy vessels conducted “joint combat patrols” during the day. The Taiwanese military monitored their activities and sent aircraft and ships, and activated land-based missile systems in response, it said. According to footage posted online, the PLA destroyer Xiamen blared the message: “the 24 nautical mile boundary doesn’t exist” as it sailed close to a Taiwanese vessel near the island in November.