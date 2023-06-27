Cooperation was the theme as Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu met Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Vietnam People’s Army Newspaper
China’s defence chief offers to boost military ties with Vietnam, ‘unite closely’
- Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu tells visiting Vietnamese counterpart their military relations are developing well
- Hanoi, which is seeking stronger US security ties, has clashed with Beijing over rival claims in the South China Sea
Cooperation was the theme as Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu met Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Vietnam People’s Army Newspaper