A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as seen from a US Air Force jet in February. Photo: Handout via AP
Taiwan to ‘shoot down and destroy’ mainland Chinese balloons if they pose a risk
- Security statement comes as BBC report says Japan and Taiwan targeted by Beijing’s spy balloon programme
- Taiwanese military are tracking any movements of high-altitude balloons from mainland China, intelligence officer from island’s defence ministry says
A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as seen from a US Air Force jet in February. Photo: Handout via AP