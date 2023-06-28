Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov ahead of naval exercises with Russian, Chinese and South African navies, in Richards Bay, South Africa in February. On Tuesday, Taiwan said it spotted two Russian warships off its eastern coast. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan says it has spotted two Russian warships off its east coast
- Taiwan’s defence ministry said its military sent aircraft and ships to keep watch and activated shore-based missile systems, without providing further details
- Russia’s Interfax news agency reported that a detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet had entered the southern parts of the Philippine Sea
