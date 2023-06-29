The exercises are held every year but this will be the first time they will involve Taiwan’s main airport. Photo: AFP
Taiwan to test airport defence for first time in annual Han Kuang exercises
- Following advice from US experts, drill will include mock attack on Taoyuan International Airport, media report
- Facility is close to a ‘red beach’ that could be used to establish a foothold on the island, analyst says
