The exercises are held every year but this will be the first time they will involve Taiwan’s main airport. Photo: AFP
The exercises are held every year but this will be the first time they will involve Taiwan’s main airport. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan to test airport defence for first time in annual Han Kuang exercises

  • Following advice from US experts, drill will include mock attack on Taoyuan International Airport, media report
  • Facility is close to a ‘red beach’ that could be used to establish a foothold on the island, analyst says

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The exercises are held every year but this will be the first time they will involve Taiwan’s main airport. Photo: AFP
The exercises are held every year but this will be the first time they will involve Taiwan’s main airport. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE