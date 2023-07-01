Experts say the Chinese military is likely to push even harder for political education of troops, emphasising the Communist Party’s leadership over armed forces. Photo: Reuters
China’s Communist Party confident in military grip after Russia’s Wagner rebellion, experts say
- Muted during the uprising, Beijing has since moved to ensure discipline, ‘absolute loyalty’ to the party among PLA ranks
- ‘We cannot end up like them,’ says former PLA commander as the dust settles in Russia
