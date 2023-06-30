The United States State Department on Thursday gave the green light to two potential arms sales to Taiwan valued at US$440 million in all, including ammunition and parts for vehicles and weapons. The potential sales of spare and repair parts worth US$108 million, and 30mm ammunition plus support for their use worth US$332.2 million, follow a request from Taiwan to buy the items, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in separate statements. “The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,” according to the agency, which manages foreign arms sales in the US defence department. The US Congress needs to approve the proposed sales before they are confirmed. Taiwan’s defence ministry on Friday said it hoped the sales could be finalised within a month. “This announcement from the US about arms sales to Taiwan will not only help build our response to the military threat from the Communist Party of China but also make our defence more resilient and meet the needs of warfare and training missions,” it said in a statement. Responding to the news, the foreign ministry in Beijing said it was “staunchly opposed” to US arms sales to Taiwan or any military contact between them. “The US should abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, stop selling arms to Taiwan, stop creating new tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stop endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said. Beijing, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province awaiting reunification, has always opposed US arms sales to the island and sees it as an effort to support Taiwan independence. The US says it does not support independence but the constitutional order between mainland China and Taiwan should be decided by people on either side of the Taiwan Strait. The DSCA said the parts would help Taiwan maintain its vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems and logistical support, while the ammunition – some of them used for training – would support Taiwan’s CM-34 armoured vehicles that entered into service in 2019. The CM-34 vehicles were made to protect garrisons and to attack enemy troops carrying out amphibious and air landings, according to Major General Yu Yu-tang of the Taiwanese defence ministry’s armaments bureau. Taiwan shows off home-grown armoured vehicle, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard The infantry combat vehicles are equipped with the 30mm Mk44 Bushmaster II chain gun made by US weapons giant Northrop Grumman. The vehicles are made in Taiwan, except for parts such as the engine, the transmission and detector for hazardous gases. Yu said in 2020 that 305 of the vehicles were expected to be made by 2023. The last approved US arms sale to Taiwan was in March. It included munitions for the island’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets and related equipment worth US$619 million.