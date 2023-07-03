Type 99A heavy tanks and other armoured vehicles are covered by WZ-10 armed helicopters squadrons in the drill. Photo: CCTV
Type 99A heavy tanks and other armoured vehicles are covered by WZ-10 armed helicopters squadrons in the drill. Photo: CCTV
Taiwan
China /  Military

How is China’s military learning from the Ukraine war? A drill gives clues, analysts say

  • CCTV shows brigade using drones to counter missile-equipped rivals in a drill
  • The conflict with Russia has motivated many militaries to modernise, defence expert says

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:19pm, 3 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Type 99A heavy tanks and other armoured vehicles are covered by WZ-10 armed helicopters squadrons in the drill. Photo: CCTV
Type 99A heavy tanks and other armoured vehicles are covered by WZ-10 armed helicopters squadrons in the drill. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE