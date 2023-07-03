Taiwan hopes to receive the Volcano mine system, pictured during a US military exercise in Germany, by 2029. Photo: Handout
Taiwan’s deal to buy US Volcano landmine systems sparks controversy over safety risk and international drive for ban
- Some critics have expressed concern that the US$141 million deal heralds a change to a long-standing strategy of fighting decisive battles away from the island
- But supporters say the Volcano System would only be deployed in the event of an attack from the Chinese mainland and will act as a deterrent
